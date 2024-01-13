PRODUCT DETAILS

At 12 months, your Medium sized dog has now become an adult in terms of its physical growth, although it still may retain some puppy features for quite some time! Good nutrition during this life stage is still as essential as it was when your dog was growing. Ensuring that your dog's diet provides the right nutrients in the right levels is key to supporting and maintaining good health. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your medium-sized adult dog in mind. This food is suitable for dogs aged 1-7 years that weigh between 11kg-25kg. Your dog's immune system is fully developed now that it is an adult, but that doesn't mean it couldn't use any extra nutritional support. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult contains an exclusive antioxidant complex, as well as nutrients like manno-oligo-saccharides, to help support your dog's natural defences, allowing it to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Thanks to an exclusive formula which includes very high quality protein, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult also helps to support optimal digestibility, this allows your dog to effectively absorb nutrients. What's more, the balanced supply of dietary fibre further supports healthy digestibility for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, like EPA and DHA, to help maintain your dog's healthy skin and coat condition. The specific balance of vitamins and minerals in this food help to nourish your dog and provide essential health support. The energy content in ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult food is tailored to meet the specific needs of a medium-sized dog breed like yours, giving your dog the energy levels it needs to maintain an active lifestyle. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

