Medium Ageing 10+ Chunks In Gravy

Wet food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - For senior medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 10 years old.

Healthy ageing support

Contains EPA, DHA and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

Bone and joint support

Helps maintain healthy bones and joints in ageing medium breed dogs.

Skin and coat condition

Formulated with specific nutrients for a shiny coat and healthy skin.

Suitable for medium sized dogs over 10 years old that weigh between 11-25kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of dogs like yours in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ in Gravy contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants. These antioxidants help to neutralise the effects of free radicals to support optimal health during your dog's senior years. EPA and DHA are included in ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ in Gravy to help maintain healthy joints and bones in medium breed dogs that are ageing. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ in Gravy is formulated with specific nutrients that help to maintain a shiny coat and healthy skin. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+ is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

