Now that your small breed dog is in the senior years of its life cycle, it's important to ensure that its diet continues to provide your mini dog with essential nutrients that help to support optimal health throughout this stage of its life. Suitable for small breed dogs over 12 years old that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing 12+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your small dog in mind. Developed to specifically support healthy ageing in small breed dogs, this formula contains highly beneficial Omega-3 fatty acids such as EPA and DHA, as well as an exclusive complex of antioxidants that help to neutralise the effects of free radicals. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing 12+ is also developed with an adapted phosphorus content, this helps to support the renal system of ageing small breed dogs by contributing to the maintenance of healthy kidney function. As mentioned, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing 12+ is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, these nutrients also help to support and maintain the good condition of your dog's coat. It also contributes to the maintenance of your dog's healthy skin condition. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing 12+ is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing 12+, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

