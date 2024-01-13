PRODUCT DETAILS

Dogs with digestive sensitivities can benefit from a complete and balanced diet that contains high-quality, easily digested nutrients. What your dog eats can have an impact on their entire body, so a specific diet that is tailored to their nutritional needs can help to support a healthy digestive environment. Suitable for dogs that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Digestive Care is exclusively formulated with the nutritional needs of small dogs with digestive sensitivities in mind. This food's balanced nutritional formula contains high-quality protein specially sourced for its high digestibility which helps to support efficient digestion. A variety of prebiotics are included in this formula and help to support the good type of bacteria in your dog's intestines, which helps to support your dog's overall intestinal health. Because small dogs like yours are sometimes more prone to develop harder stools and become constipated, this product also contains an ideal blend of soluble and insoluble fibres. These fibres help to support a good balance of intestinal flora and a healthy gut transit time to encourage ideal stool quality. At ROYAL CANIN®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - this product's results are proven. When tested at the Royal Canin kennels, up to 92% of dogs developed a good stool quality - the sign of a healthy gut.

Read more