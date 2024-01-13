Mini Digestive Care
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs prone to digestive sensitivity.
Proven results
92 % optimal stool quality* *Royal Canin internal study.
Precise formula
A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), a blend of prebiotics and fibres to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.
How else can you help your dog?
Avoid feeding your dog human food or fatty snacks. Follow the feeding recommendations provided, taking care to establish and follow a daily feeding routine. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
For dogs prone to digestive sensitivity
Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity. An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog's overall health and wellbeing.
|Dog's Weight
|Normal activity level
|Moderate activity level
|Moderate activity level
|1 kg
|22 g (1/8 cup)
|26 g (2/8 cup)
|29 g (2/8 cup)
|3 kg
|51 g (3/8 cup)
|59 g (4/8 cup)
|67 g (4/8 cup)
|6 kg
|86 g (6/8 cup)
|99 g (7/8 cup)
|113 g (1 cup)
|10 kg
|125 g (1 cup)
|145 g (1+2/8 cups)
|165 g (1+3/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Dogs with digestive sensitivities can benefit from a complete and balanced diet that contains high-quality, easily digested nutrients. What your dog eats can have an impact on their entire body, so a specific diet that is tailored to their nutritional needs can help to support a healthy digestive environment. Suitable for dogs that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Digestive Care is exclusively formulated with the nutritional needs of small dogs with digestive sensitivities in mind. This food's balanced nutritional formula contains high-quality protein specially sourced for its high digestibility which helps to support efficient digestion. A variety of prebiotics are included in this formula and help to support the good type of bacteria in your dog's intestines, which helps to support your dog's overall intestinal health. Because small dogs like yours are sometimes more prone to develop harder stools and become constipated, this product also contains an ideal blend of soluble and insoluble fibres. These fibres help to support a good balance of intestinal flora and a healthy gut transit time to encourage ideal stool quality. At ROYAL CANIN®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - this product's results are proven. When tested at the Royal Canin kennels, up to 92% of dogs developed a good stool quality - the sign of a healthy gut.