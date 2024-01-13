PRODUCT DETAILS

Once your dog has been sterilised, it is common for their metabolism to slow down. You may notice that they are gaining more weight than usual and even losing muscle mass. The right diet can help to support effective weight management. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Sterilised Care is formulated exclusively for neutered adult dogs whose ideal weight is up to 10kg. This food contains a moderate fat content to help your small dog achieve an ideal weight, while the high protein content helps to reduce calorie intake and maintain muscle mass. You may also notice that your sterilised adult dog is hungrier at mealtimes or in-between, despite not having expelled much energy. This formula includes the optimal combination of dietary fibres to keep your dog feeling full and satisfied until it's time for their next meal. The fibres also contribute towards stimulating better digestion and a healthier gut transit time. Enriched with L-Carnitine - an amino acid that turns body fat into energy - this food also helps to enhance your dog's cell metabolism. At ROYAL CANIN®, everything that we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - this product is scientifically proven to contain 14% fewer calories than regular dog food.

