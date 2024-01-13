PRODUCT DETAILS

Growth is an essential stage in your dog's life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries, and new encounters. During this key period, your Shih Tzu puppy's natural defences develop gradually. That's why it needs a diet containing nutrients that will support healthy growth and development. Suitable for Shih Tzus up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your puppy in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Puppy helps support your puppy's immune system, thanks particularly to a patented complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E. Opulent fur is one of this breed's major traits. The hair is long and dense with a thick undercoat, making regular brushing and assistive nutrition two important considerations to help maintain your puppy's healthy skin and coat. ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Puppy contains vitamin A and Omega-3 fatty acids EPA & DPA. It also contains an enrichment of borage oil to help support the skin's 'barrier' role to maintain skin health and nourish the coat. Additionally, ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein and prebiotics to support digestive health and help maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora, which also contributes to good stool quality. The exclusive kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Puppy is specially designed for this breed's brachycephalic jaws, allowing your Shih Tzu puppy to easily pick its kibble up while simultaneously encouraging your puppy to chew. This is due to the kibble's shape, scent and texture - tailor-made to appeal to Shih Tzu puppies like yours. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

