Royal Canin Dog Treats for Training

Suitable for dogs over 6 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Training Treats are formulated by vets and approved by dogs. These treats feature a science-driven blend of ingredients backed by over 50 years of research and observation in canine nutrition. Whether you’re teaching basic commands or advanced tricks, ROYAL CANIN® Training Treats offer the perfect balance of flavour and nutrition. ROYAL CANIN® Training Treats contain DHA as well as vitamins C and E to help support healthy brain function from puppyhood through to their senior years. With less than 3 calories per piece, these low-calorie treats are designed to help maintain your dog’s health while rewarding good behaviour. Our training treats are designed to complement any diet within the ROYAL CANIN® range designed for healthy pets over 6 months of age. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day.