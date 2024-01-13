Royal Canin Dog Treats for Training

Suitable for dogs over 6 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Training Treats are formulated by vets and approved by dogs. These treats feature a science-driven blend of ingredients backed by over 50 years of research and observation in canine nutrition. Whether you’re teaching basic commands or advanced tricks, ROYAL CANIN® Training Treats offer the perfect balance of flavour and nutrition. ROYAL CANIN® Training Treats contain DHA as well as vitamins C and E to help support healthy brain function from puppyhood through to their senior years. With less than 3 calories per piece, these low-calorie treats are designed to help maintain your dog’s health while rewarding good behaviour. Our training treats are designed to complement any diet within the ROYAL CANIN® range designed for healthy pets over 6 months of age. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day.
|Dog weight
|(Max) nb pieces /day
|kg
|<2
|3
|2-5
|5
|6-10
|12
|11-15
|18
|16 - 20
|22
|>20
|31