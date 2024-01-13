Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2 working days

Royal Canin Dog Treats for Training

Royal Canin Dog Treats for Training

Treats for dog

Sizes available

110g x 8

Find a retailer
PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for dogs over 6 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Training Treats are formulated by vets and approved by dogs. These treats feature a science-driven blend of ingredients backed by over 50 years of research and observation in canine nutrition. Whether you’re teaching basic commands or advanced tricks, ROYAL CANIN® Training Treats offer the perfect balance of flavour and nutrition. ROYAL CANIN® Training Treats contain DHA as well as vitamins C and E to help support healthy brain function from puppyhood through to their senior years. With less than 3 calories per piece, these low-calorie treats are designed to help maintain your dog’s health while rewarding good behaviour. Our training treats are designed to complement any diet within the ROYAL CANIN® range designed for healthy pets over 6 months of age. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of pieces per day.

BENEFITS

TASTY CHEWS

TASTY CHEWS

DHA + vitamins C & E

DHA + vitamins C & E

Low calorie

Low calorie

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging