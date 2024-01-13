PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to meet your dog’s needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is suitable for extra-small dogs that weigh up to 4kg and are over 10 months old. This nutrient-rich formula crafted with essential nutrients like EPA, DHA and vitamin C, is designed to help maintain your dog’s immune system and overall health. Enriched with highly digestible nutrients, this formula also supports maximal absorption and optimal health support. The exclusive aromas help to satisfy even the fussiest eaters, ensuring they get their essential nutrients. We've also taken their tiny mouths into consideration, adapting the kibble size to make it easier for your dog to pick up and chew. Extra-small dogs can be susceptible to dental health issues. Dry kibble creates a tooth-brushing effect, and thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelator, this formula also helps to reduce daily tartar formation. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult is also available in a wet food texture: Morsels In Gravy. Mixing wet and dry food brings variety to your dog’s diet, providing them with a diverse sensory experience during mealtimes.

