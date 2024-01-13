PRODUCT DETAILS

Now that your dog is entering its latter adult years, it's important to make sure it continues to get the nutrients it needs to help support and maintain overall health. Suitable for very small dogs over 8 years old that weigh up to 4kg, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your small adult dog in mind. This formula contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants that help to maintain energy and vitality in very small breed dogs like yours. What's more, the content of nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ are highly beneficial in supporting adult dogs that are facing the first signs of ageing. Thanks to a balanced intake of fibres - including psyllium - ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ helps to support your dog's digestive health. Protein selected specifically for its high digestibility (L.I.P) is included to help facilitate your dog's healthy intestinal transit, it also contributes to good stool quality. As your dog begins to face the first signs of ageing, it will need extra support from antioxidants to maintain a fully functional immune system. That's why ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ contains an optimal level of antioxidants to support your dog's natural defences. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ also helps to support the health of your dog's urinary system. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+ has been specially developed for optimal compatibility with your dog's miniature jaws. Because it's very small, it's easy for your dog to pick up and chew it's also very palatable and appeals to your dog's appetite. In fact, the kibble helps to stimulate the appetite of even the fussiest of dogs. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult 8+, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

