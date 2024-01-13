PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Ageing 12+ is suitable for dogs that weigh up to 4kg and are over 12 years old. It’s a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to meet your tiny dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their senior years. This nutrient-rich formula crafted with essential nutrients like EPA, DHA and vitamin C, is designed to help your senior dog enjoy lifelong vitality and maintain a healthy immune system. The exclusive aromas help to satisfy even the fussiest eaters, ensuring they get their essential nutrients. We've also taken their tiny mouths into consideration, adapting the kibble size to make it easier for your ageing dog to pick up and chew. Your senior dog can be susceptible to dental health issues. Dry kibble creates a tooth-brushing effect, and thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelator, this formula also helps to reduce daily tartar formation.

Read more