After sterilisation, your dog's metabolism can slow down and you may notice an increased tendency to weight gain. The right diet can help to satisfy your dog's hunger, while also supporting a trim and healthy body weight. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Sterilised Care is specially tailored with the nutritional needs of very small, neutered dogs in mind. This product is suitable for adult dogs that weigh up to 4kg. This formula's high protein content helps your dog to maintain muscle mass while also reducing calorie intake. The moderate fat content in this food helps to support effective weight management to keep those extra pounds off and help your dog stay trim and healthy. This product's exclusive nutritional profile is enriched with L-Carnitine - an amino acid that helps turn body fat into energy by enhancing cell metabolism. An optimal combination of healthy dietary fibre is included to help keep your dog feeling full and satisfied between meals, while also stimulating better digestion and a healthier gut transit time. At ROYAL CANIN®, everything that we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. But don't just take our word for it - this product has been scientifically proven to contain 11% fewer calories than regular adult dog food.

