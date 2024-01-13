Adult
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
4kg
10kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Skin & coat
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
Digestive health
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
Antioxidant complex
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
|MIX FEEDING
|ADULT MEDIUM DOGS DRY
|+ ADULT DOG THIN SLICES IN GRAVY
|Dog's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Pouch
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|1+
|29
|2/8
|23
|2/8
|17
|1/8
|4
|1+
|66
|6/8
|55
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|6
|1+
|98
|1
|83
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|8
|1+
|127
|1 + 3/8
|109
|1 + 1/8
|91
|1
|10
|1+
|155
|1 + 5/8
|134
|1 + 3/8
|112
|1 + 1/8
|15
|1+
|219
|2 + 1/4
|190
|2
|161
|1 + 5/8
|20
|1
|277
|2 + 7/8
|241
|2 + 1/2
|205
|2 + 1/8
|25
|1+
|332
|3 + 1/2
|289
|3
|247
|2 + 5/8
|30
|1+
|384
|4
|335
|3 + 1/2
|286
|3
|35
|1+
|435
|4 + 1/2
|379
|4
|324
|3 + 3/8
|40
|1+
|483
|5
|422
|4 + 3/8
|361
|3 + 3/4
|45
|1+
|530
|5 + 1/2
|463
|4 + 7/8
|397
|4 + 1/8
|50
|1+
|575
|6
|503
|5 + 1/4
|431
|4 + 1/2
|55
|1+
|620
|6 + 1/2
|542
|5 + 5/8
|465
|4 + 7/8
|60
|1+
|663
|6 + 7/8
|581
|6
|498
|5 + 1/4
|70
|1+
|747
|7 + 3/4
|655
|6 + 7/8
|562
|5 + 7/8
|80
|1+
|828
|8 + 5/8
|726
|7 + 5/8
|624
|6 + 1/2
|Dog's Weight (Kg)
|Body condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|54
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4
|90
|1
|79
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|6
|122
|1 + 2/8
|108
|1 + 1/8
|93
|1
|8
|152
|1 + 5/8
|133
|1 +3/8
|115
|1 + 2/8
|10
|179
|1 + 7/8
|158
|1 + 5/8
|136
|1+ 3/8
|15
|243
|2 + 4/8
|214
|2 + 2/8
|185
|1+ 7/8
|20
|301
|3 + 1/8
|265
|2 + 6/8
|229
|2 + 3/8
|25
|356
|3 + 6/8
|314
|3 + 2/8
|271
|2 + 7/8
|30
|409
|4+ 2/8
|360
|3 + 6/8
|310
|3+ 2/8
|35
|459
|4 + 6/8
|404
|4 + 2/8
|349
|3 + 5/8
|40
|507
|5+ 2/8
|446
|4 + 5/8
|385
|4
|45
|554
|5 + 6/8
|487
|5 + 1/8
|421
|4 + 3/8
|50
|599
|6 + 2/8
|527
|5 + 4/8
|455
|4+ 6/8
|55
|644
|6 + 6/8
|566
|5 + 7/8
|489
|5 + 1/8
|60
|687
|7 + 1/8
|605
|6 + 2/8
|522
|5 + 4/8
|70
|771
|8
|679
|7 + 1/8
|586
|6 + 1/8
|80
|853
|8 + 7/8
|750
|7+ 7/8
|648
|6 + 6/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Adult ROYAL CANIN® 'Adult' is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support the optimal weight of medium-sized adult dogs. Skin & coat This specially formulated diet contains nutrients that help to support a shiny coat and hair growth. Digestive health This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help support healthy digestion. Antioxidant Complex ROYAL CANIN® 'Adult' is enriched with a special blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Adult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy. Mixed feeding gives your dog a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.