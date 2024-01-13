PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Calm ROYAL CANIN® Calm is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support small breed dogs during periods of adaptation. Calming support ROYAL CANIN® Calm is specifically formulated to help support small breed dogs during periods of adaptation. This formula contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help support dogs support dogs prone to behaviour changes in unusual environments and situations. Digestive health This highly digestible diet is formulated with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. Skin barrier The skin is your dog's largest organ and acts as an important barrier. In order to support optimal skin health, ROYAL CANIN® Calm is formulated to help support the natural protective barrier role of your dog's skin. Urinary health This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

