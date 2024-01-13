Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Cardiac Loaf

Cardiac Loaf

Wet food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

1 x 410g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Cardiac support

Formulated with nutrients, such a taurine and L-carnitine, which help to support heart function.

EPA+DHA

EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.

Low sodium

Restricted in sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.

PRODUCT DETAILS

For dogs with cardiac insufficiency, a diet containing specific nutrients can help to support optimal health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is a wet food diet with a loaf-like texture. This product is specially formulated to support adult dogs with cardiac insufficiency. This formula contains specific nutrients - such as L-Carnitine and taurine - to help support heart function. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac has a low sodium content to further support heart function by helping to reduce the workload of your dog's heart. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac contains EPA and DHA, essential Omega-3 fatty acids that help to further support cardiac function. To cater to each dog's individual appetite and preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is also available as dry food. If you feed your dog a mixture of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. Each of our unique veterinary support formulas contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm on 0330 678 1540 (Calls are free from a landline and a mobile). You can also contact us by email using this form.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging