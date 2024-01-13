PRODUCT DETAILS

Diabetes is a relatively common condition among canines and occurs when the pancreas fails to produce any or enough insulin or the body stops reacting to the insulin that is produced. One of the factors which can increase the risk of diabetes is being overweight or obese. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Diabetic is exclusively formulated with the nutritional needs of diabetic adult dogs like yours in mind. This dry kibble product is available in 1.5kg, 7kg, or 12kg bags. This exclusive formula is specially tailored to have a low glycaemic index and reduced levels of starch. Diets with a lower glycaemic index will result in a slower rise in blood glucose after eating. Glucomodulation is a key part of the nutritional support of dogs with diabetes. To help your dog maintain a healthy body weight and muscle mass, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Diabetic contains a high level of protein and a moderate calorie content. Maintain ideal bodyweight is important to support in the long term management of diabetes. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Diabetic is also available as wet food in a loaf format. Mixed feeding can be beneficial for dogs with diabetes as a regular and consistent food intake is essential. If you're considering mixed feeding, it is important to follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Canine Diabetic, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

