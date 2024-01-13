PRODUCT DETAILS

Certain nutrients can help to support dogs in the early stages of Chronic Renal Insufficiency, as well as providing complete and balanced nutrition for optimal health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is a dry kibble diet specially formulated to nutritionally support adult dogs in the early stages of Chronic Renal Insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is specially formulated with a moderate phosphorus content to support dogs whose kidneys may not be able to effectively filter phosphorus from the blood stream. This formula is also enriched with a synergistic blend of antioxidants that help to support overall wellbeing, while also helping to neutralise free radicals. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is enriched with long chain Omega-3 fatty acids called EPA and DHA. These supportive supplements further support kidney health. For dogs with food aversion as a result of kidney insufficiency, texture variety can help to attract them back to their food bowl. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as a wet food product with thin slices in gravy. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal Veterinary diets are specially formulated to support dogs in the early stages of Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each one of our unique formulas contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.

