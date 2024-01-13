GI Low Fat Liquid Dog

ROYAL CANIN® GI Low Fat Liquid is exclusive liquid diet formulated to support your dog’s nutritional restoration during critical care and convalescence. Available in 200 ml bottles, ROYAL CANIN® GI Low Fat Liquid provides your dog with complete and balanced nutrition. This tailor-made formula contains a reduced fat content for dogs that require a fat-restricted diet. Thanks to its synergistic antioxidant complex, ROYAL CANIN® GI Low Fat Liquid helps to support your dog’s natural defences. ROYAL CANIN® GI Low Fat Liquid contains a specially adapted energy content and density. This means that your dog gets their required daily energy intake in a reduced volume of food. This liquid formula supports easy tube or syringe feeding – no matter what size the tube is. This diet is also highly palatable, which helps maintain your dog’s appetite, and encourages spontaneous eating through convalescence and recovery. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.