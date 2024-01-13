ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic + Satiety is specifically formulated for the reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances and to help reduce excessive body weight in dogs.This formula contains highly digestible hydrolysed protein with a low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic. Thanks to a combination of supportive nutrients, this formula also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your dog’s skin. This formula supports safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. When tested, 97%* of participating dogs lost weight in just 3 months of using this nutritional approach.This formula contains selected fibres to help keep dogs satisfied in-between meals. When tested, this nutritional approach was shown to help control begging in 83%* of participating dogs throughout the weight loss period.As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it’s important that this product is only given to your dog when recommended by a veterinary professional. Please ensure you follow the on-pack feeding guide to ensure the correct rationing amounts.*Flanagan J, Bissot T, Hours MA, Moreno B, Feugier A, German AJ. Success of a weight loss plan for overweight dogs: The results of an international weight loss study. PLoS One. 2017 Sep 8;12(9):e0184199.