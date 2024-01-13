Mobility Support
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
2kg
7kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Joint complex
New Zealand Green Lipped mussel extract to help maintain healthy joints.
OMEGA-3
Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids to help maintain healthy joints.
Moderate calorie
Joints are under stress when dogs are overweight. Moderate calorie content to support joint health by maintaining an ideal body weight.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Grams
|Grams
|Grams
|2
|51
|44
|37
|4
|85
|74
|62
|6
|116
|100
|84
|8
|144
|124
|105
|10
|170
|124
|105
|15
|230
|199
|167
|20
|286
|247
|208
|25
|338
|292
|246
|30
|387
|334
|282
|35
|435
|375
|316
|40
|481
|415
|349
|45
|525
|453
|382
|50
|568
|491
|413
|55
|610
|527
|444
|60
|651
|562
|474
|70
|732
|631
|532
|80
|808
|698
|588
PRODUCT DETAILS
Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering our best health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. Support healthy joint function with ROYAL CANIN® Mobility Support: ROYAL CANIN® Mobility Support is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support your dog's healthy joint function. Joint complex: To help maintain healthy joints, this diet is specially formulated with New Zealand Green Lipped mussel extract. Omega-3: This diet is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids to help maintain healthy joints. Moderate calorie: When dogs are overweight, their joints can be placed under stress. This diet contains a moderate calorie content to help your dog maintain an ideal body weight, ultimately supporting joint health. Important to note: As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.