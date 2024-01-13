Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Neutered Adult Small Dog

Neutered Adult Small Dog

Dry food for dogs

Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight.

Sizes available

800g

1.5kg

3.5kg

8kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Ideal bodyweight

Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal bodyweight. A blend of fibres help to promote the feeling of fullness.

Digestive health

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

Dental health

The mechanical actions of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium binder help delay tartar build-up.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Small Dogs is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help neutered small breed dogs maintain an optimal weight. Ideal bodyweight: This diet is formulated with a specially adapted calorie content to help small dogs maintain an ideal weight. It also contains a blend of fibres to encourage a feeling of fullness after meals. Digestive health: This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help support healthy digestion. Dental health: Thanks to the kibble's mechanical brushing effect and the inclusion of a calcium binder, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Small Dogs helps to delay the formation and build-up of tartar. Important to note: Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities: To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy. Mixed feeding gives your dog a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm on 0330 678 1540 (Calls are free from a landline and a mobile). You can also contact us by email using this form.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging