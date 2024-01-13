Neutered Adult Small Dog
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult small breed dogs (up to 10 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight.
Sizes available
800g
1.5kg
3.5kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Ideal bodyweight
Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal bodyweight. A blend of fibres help to promote the feeling of fullness.
Digestive health
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
Dental health
The mechanical actions of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium binder help delay tartar build-up.
|MIX FEEDING
|NEUTERED ADULT SMALL DOGS DRY
|+ ADULT DOG THIN SLICES IN GRAVY
|Dog's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Pouch
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|1
|NA
|NA
|24
|2/8
|17
|2/8
|4
|1
|NA
|NA
|57
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|6
|1
|NA
|NA
|86
|1
|69
|6/8
|8
|1
|NA
|NA
|113
|1 + 1/4
|91
|1
|10
|1
|NA
|NA
|138
|1 + 5/8
|112
|1 + 1/4
|Dog's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|NA
|NA
|48
|4/8
|41
|4/8
|3
|NA
|NA
|66
|6/8
|55
|5/8
|4
|NA
|NA
|81
|1
|69
|6/8
|5
|NA
|NA
|96
|1 + 1/8
|81
|1
|6
|NA
|NA
|110
|1 + 2/8
|93
|1 + 1/8
|7
|NA
|NA
|124
|1 + 3/8
|104
|1 + 2/8
|8
|NA
|NA
|137
|1 + 5/8
|115
|1 + 3/8
|9
|NA
|NA
|149
|1 + 6/8
|126
|1 + 4/8
|10
|NA
|NA
|162
|1 + 7/8
|136
|1 + 5/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Small Dogs is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help neutered small breed dogs maintain an optimal weight. Ideal bodyweight: This diet is formulated with a specially adapted calorie content to help small dogs maintain an ideal weight. It also contains a blend of fibres to encourage a feeling of fullness after meals. Digestive health: This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help support healthy digestion. Dental health: Thanks to the kibble's mechanical brushing effect and the inclusion of a calcium binder, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Small Dogs helps to delay the formation and build-up of tartar. Important to note: Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities: To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy. Mixed feeding gives your dog a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.