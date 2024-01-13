Neutered Junior Large Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Junior Large Dogs ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Junior Large Dogs is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help neutered large breed puppies maintain an optimal weight. Optimal growth This diet is designed to support your puppy's growth and help support an optimal bodyweight. This formula contains a specially adjusted energy content, appetite-regulating fibres and an optimal balance of protein and minerals. Natural defence support This formula also contains a synergistic combination of essential antioxidants, including vitamin E, and prebiotics to help support your puppy's natural defences during the growth period. Bone & joint support Formulated with high quality nutrients, this diet helps to support and maintain healthy bones and joints. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding.

