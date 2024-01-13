Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Recovery Ultra Soft Mousse

Wet food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for cats and dogs.

What is the right portion?

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

High energy

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Easy tube feeding

Specific texture that facilitates feeding by syringe and through feeding tubes.

High protein

High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.

Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering our best health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. Support your dog's recuperation with ROYAL CANIN® Recovery: ROYAL CANIN® Recovery is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specially formulated to help support your pet during periods of convalescence and recuperation. High energy: This diet contains a high energy density, meaning it meets your pet's daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume. High protein: This formula has a high protein content to help maintain your pet's muscle mass during periods of hospitalisation or recuperation. Important to note: As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional.

