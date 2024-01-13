Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Recovery Liquid (Dog & Cat)

Liquid food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats and dogs.

3 x 200ml

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

High protein

High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.

Complete nutrition

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs and cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.

Adapted energy

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.

Easy tube feeding

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.

