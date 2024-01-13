Recovery Liquid (Dog & Cat)
Liquid food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats and dogs.
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High protein
High protein level to help maintain muscle mass during hospitalization and convalescence.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs and cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
Adapted energy
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.