Renal small dog

Small dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency may benefit from a specially tailored diet to support their kidney function, as well as address the specific sensitivities associated with their size. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Small Dogs is specially formulated to support renal function in small breed dogs that weigh up to 10kg. For dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency, the kidneys may not be able to effectively filter phosphorus from the blood stream. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Small Dogs is specially formulated with a low phosphorus content to help support renal function. A moderate content of high quality and highly digestible proteins is also included in this formula. It is common for dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency to experience a reduced appetite or even food aversion. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Small Dogs has an adapted energy content in order to reduce the volume of each meal and support your dog in cases of a reduced appetite. To further support your dog through cases of food aversion and a decreased appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Small Dogs boasts a specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble size, shape and texture to help stimulate your dog's appetite and attract them back to their food bowl. Texture and aroma variety makes stimulating your dog's appetite easier, particularly when their preferences fluctuate. In addition to this diet, ROYAL CANIN® Renal and ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special wet and dry food are also available, in order to provide a variety of textures and aromas to support your dog's changing preferences. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary diets for dogs are formulated to support dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal Support range contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.

