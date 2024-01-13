Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice Loaf

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control (chicken with rice) is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult dogs with a nutrient intolerance. Selected protein This diet is specifically formulated with a limited number of protein sources. EPA/DHA & skin barrier This diet is also formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Digestive security Formulated with nutrients to help maintain a healthy, balanced digestive system. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is also available in a wet loaf-like texture (duck with rice) or as a dry food.

Read more