Subscribe and Save 5% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Sensitivity Control Duck with Rice Loaf

Sensitivity Control Duck with Rice Loaf

Wet food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

1 x 410g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

SELECTED PROTEIN

A limited number of protein sources helps limit the risk of nutrient intolerance.

EPA/DHA & SKIN BARRIER

Formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Formulated with nutrients to support a balanced digestive system.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control (duck with rice) is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult dogs with a nutrient intolerance. Selected protein This diet is specifically formulated with a limited number of protein sources. EPA/DHA & skin barrier This diet is also formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Digestive security Formulated with nutrients to help maintain a healthy, balanced digestive system. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is also available in a wet loaf-like texture (chicken with rice) or as a dry food.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm on 0330 678 1540 (Calls are free from a landline and a mobile). You can also contact us by email using this form.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging