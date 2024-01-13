Sensitivity Control Duck with Rice Loaf
Wet food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SELECTED PROTEIN
A limited number of protein sources helps limit the risk of nutrient intolerance.
EPA/DHA & SKIN BARRIER
Formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Formulated with nutrients to support a balanced digestive system.
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|2
|139
|1/4
|122
|1/4
|105
|1/4
|4
|233
|2/4
|205
|2/4
|177
|2/4
|6
|316
|3/4
|278
|3/4
|240
|2/4
|8
|392
|1
|345
|3/4
|298
|3/4
|10
|464
|1
|408
|1
|353
|3/4
|15
|629
|1 +2/4
|553
|1 +1/4
|478
|1 +1/4
|20
|780
|1 +3/4
|687
|1 +3/4
|593
|1 +2/4
|25
|922
|2 +1/4
|812
|2
|701
|1 +3/4
|30
|1 058
|2 +2/4
|931
|2 +1/4
|804
|2
|35
|1 187
|2 +3/4
|1 045
|2 +2/4
|902
|2 +1/4
|40
|1 312
|3
|1 155
|2 +3/4
|997
|2 +1/4
|45
|1 434
|3+2/4
|1 262
|3
|1 089
|2 +2/4
|50
|1 551
|3 +3/4
|1 365
|3 +1/4
|1 179
|2 +3/4
|55
|1 666
|4
|1 466
|3 +2/4
|1 266
|3
|60
|1 779
|4+1/4
|1 565
|3 +3/4
|1 352
|3 +1/4
|70
|1 997
|4 +3/4
|1 757
|4 +1/4
|1 518
|3 +2/4
|80
|2 207
|5 +1/4
|1 942
|4 +2/4
|1 677
|4
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control (duck with rice) is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult dogs with a nutrient intolerance. Selected protein This diet is specifically formulated with a limited number of protein sources. EPA/DHA & skin barrier This diet is also formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Digestive security Formulated with nutrients to help maintain a healthy, balanced digestive system. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is also available in a wet loaf-like texture (chicken with rice) or as a dry food.