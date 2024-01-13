PRODUCT DETAILS

A specially tailored and nutritionally balanced diet can help to support dogs like yours with urinary health sensitivities or concerns. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary U/C is formulated with the nutritional needs of your dog in mind and is available in 14kg bags. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary U/C contains a specific selection of proteins that have a low purine content. These proteins help to reduce the likelihood of harmful urate stones forming in your dog's bladder. Cystine is a natural substance that - when excessively present in your dog's urine - can lead to the formation of cystine stones in your dog's kidneys, bladder or urinary tract. Thanks to a limited inclusion of proteins and some amino acids, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary U/C's exclusive formula contributes to limiting the formation of cystine urinary stones for optimal bladder health. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary U/C's tailored complex of nutrients help to support the naturally protective barrier role of your dog's skin, ultimately helping to maintain the healthy function of your dog's skin and coat. Free radicals are unstable particles that can have a harmful effect on your dog's cells. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary U/C contains a synergistic complex of all-important antioxidants that help to neutralise the negative effects of free radicals on your dog's cells. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary U/C, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more