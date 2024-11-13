Experiencing the ‘Puppy Blues?’ You’re Not Alone, and Royal Canin Wants to Help

ST. CHARLES, MO. (Nov. 13, 2024) – Bringing home a new puppy comes with a lot of excitement, but it can also be overwhelming. In fact, a recent survey from Royal Canin found, out of 1,023 puppy owners in North America, more than half (52%) of puppy owners experience ‘puppy blues.’ To help puppy owners feel more confident navigating this time in their dog’s life, Royal Canin, one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, is hosting a Café Frenchie pop-up experience in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 10 am to 2 pm at Flatiron Plaza.



Royal Canin is inviting French Bulldog owners to learn more about nourishing the unique characteristics of this breed and the importance of start of life nutrition at its pop-up. The Café Frenchie experience will create a space for puppy owners to meet other owners and their dogs, get tips and tricks on puppy care from Dr. Emmanuel Fontaine, veterinarian and expert in puppy nutrition, and take home Royal Canin puppy food.



While adopting a puppy can be one of the most exciting events in someone’s life, puppies can also cause stress for owners as they adapt to their new lifestyle. While searching the internet to learn the ins and outs of puppyhood can be helpful at times, it is important to have a community of individuals going through a similar experience to lean on, while also tapping trusted resources like veterinarians for advice.



“Every dog is unique, and so are their nutritional needs. Depending on their breed, size and age, they will require different nutrients to grow and mature properly,” said Dr. Emmanuel Fontaine, DVM, MDc, PhD, Dip. ECAR, and senior scientific communications veterinarian at Royal Canin. “French Bulldogs in particular benefit from a diet that is easy to eat, provides muscle support, and supports a healthy digestion, and Royal Canin products are made with those unique breed-specific needs in mind.”



Royal Canin's puppy formulas are tailored to the specific developmental needs of puppies to help them grow into strong, healthy dogs. To support their immune system, skin health and digestive tract, Royal Canin’s French Bulldog puppy formula is made with a mix of antioxidants, vitamin E, highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content. Additionally, the customized curved-shaped kibble is specially designed for a French Bulldog’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew.



“There’s so much that goes into bringing a puppy home and being a responsible pet owner. You need to learn what to feed them and what kind of environment to raise them in so that they can thrive as full-grown dogs,” said Racquel White, vice president of corporate affairs, Royal Canin North America. “This pop-up experience will allow for French Bulldog owners to socialize and seek expert advice on how to navigate the ins and outs of having a new puppy in their home.”



Ready to tackle the ‘puppy blues?’ Join Royal Canin at Café Frenchie in NYC:

• Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19

• Time: 10 am to 2 pm ET

• Location: Flatiron Plaza; Intersection of 23rd Street & Fifth Avenue & Broadway Avenue, New York, NY 10010

• Details: Connect with fellow French Bulldog owners, learn from a licensed veterinarian about the importance of your puppy’s nutrition, capture the moment at our puppy photo opp, take home a bag of Royal Canin’s French Bulldog diet and more.*

• Perks: Take home an exclusive offer redeemable at PetSmart.*



To learn more about Royal Canin's tailored products for puppies, visit https://www.royalcanin.com/us/dogs/products/retail-products or find products instore at PetSmart.



*While supplies last.





