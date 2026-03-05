Royal Canin Celebrates National Love Your Pet Day by Sharing 2025 Charitable Giving Efforts

About ROYAL CANIN®: ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide. ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated in driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading care products, veterinary services, and quality snacking and food products delight millions of people and support pets all around the world. With the strategic acquisition of Kellanova, we have further enhanced our capabilities and expanded our reach in the global market. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA ®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, and now iconic brands from Kellanova including Pringles®, Cheez-It® and Pop-Tarts®. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, and ANICURA™, span preventative, general specialty and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH™ offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles- Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.