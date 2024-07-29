ST. CHARLES, MO. (July 22, 2024) – Royal Canin, a division of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition, announced it has been named the official nutrition partner of Animal Care Centers of NYC, New York City’s largest animal shelter. Approximately 6.3 million animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. In 2023, Animal Care Centers of NYC took in more than 15,000 animals; of the animals taken in, ACC averaged a 91 percent rate in helping find them homes.

In honor of the commencement of the partnership, Royal Canin is celebrating July 24 as NYC Adopt-A-Dog Day and will be covering the adoption fees of any dog adopted from any ACC location on that day. * In addition, as official nutrition partner, Royal Canin will provide each adopter from ACC a free one-month supply of food, as well as nutritional informational to best support the health of their newly adopted pet.

Royal Canin believes that every pet should have the opportunity to thrive through nutrition, which is why the brand is proud to partner with an organization that works so diligently to find homes for pets in need.

“At Royal Canin, we believe that every pet should have the opportunity to access tailored nutrition for their needs, which is why we are honored to be named the official nutrition partner of Animal Cares Centers,” said Don Macintosh, Vice President, Royal Canin Professional Division. “ACC is at the forefront of supporting pets in need and placing them in forever homes, and we are proud to be a part of that process by aiding in health through nutrition.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Royal Canin, a leader in pet nutrition. This collaboration allows us to provide the highest quality food to the animals in our care, ensuring they receive the nutrition they need to thrive," said ACC President & CEO Risa Weinstock. "Royal Canin's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the well-being of every animal we shelter."

To learn more about Royal Canin’s nutritional approach and tailored nutrition, visit https://www.royalcanin.com/us/about-us/our-nutritional-approach. To learn more about Animal Care Centers of NYC, visit https://www.nycacc.org/.

*Limit one dog adoption fee redemption per household, dogs (6 months or older) only, max. adoption fee of $250, valid only for adoptions made in person on July 24, or until maximum of $5,000 in adoption fees is met. Excludes any dog licensing fees or surgery deposits. Must be 18+ years old. Void where prohibited.