Royal Canin Renews Partnership with the University of Tennessee Veterinary Obesity Center

ST. LOUIS, MO. (March 16, 2026) – Royal Canin , a global leader in pet health nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, has renewed a multi-year agreement with the University of Tennessee Veterinary Obesity Center (UTVOC), uniting under a shared commitment to address feline and canine obesity. The UTVOC, established in collaboration with Royal Canin in 2020, is committed to improving the health and quality of life for cats and dogs through clinical research and professional education focused on obesity prevention and treatment.

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Pet obesity is a growing issue, as one in every two dogs are overweight.

Additionally, overweight dogs may live up to 2.5 years less than dogs with an ideal body weight.

Through partnership with their veterinarian, pet owners can seek to understand weight management and how to support their pet through precise nutrition.

“Pet obesity is an epidemic in our pet population," said Dr. Todd East, director of veterinary affairs, Royal Canin North America. "We are proud to continue partnering with UTVOC to provide precise nutrition for overweight animals in need and to educate both pet owners and veterinarians. Together our goal is to make a meaningful impact to combat pet obesity.”

The UTVOC provides subsidized clinical management for obesity in client-owned pets, allowing animals to receive care at little to no cost. Outcomes from 75 cats and 100 dogs enrolled in the program demonstrated meaningful changes in body weight over the program’s full study period. Approximately two-thirds of participating animals experienced a clinically significant reduction in body weight, defined as a loss of more than 10% of their starting weight. This included nearly half of enrolled cats and approximately 80% of dogs.

These cases support ongoing research aimed at advancing evidence-based approaches to obesity management and prevention in cats and dogs. Through continuing education programs, peer-reviewed publications, and the development of professional learning resources, the UTVOC serves as a leading source of training and expertise for veterinary professionals managing overweight patients.

"The Veterinary Obesity Center and our partnership with Royal Canin has allowed me to explore new ideas about managing overweight pets,” said Angela Rollins, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (Nutrition)

at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. “What we’re learning in the clinic has strengthened the way I teach students and veterinary professionals and helped launch new research projects.”

To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com, and to learn more about this partnership visit the UTVOC’s website.

1

Larsen JA, Villaverde C. Scope of the problem and perception by owners and veterinarians. Vet Clin North Am Small Anim Pract 2016; 46: 761-772.

2 Salt C, et al. Association between life span and body condition in neutered client-owned dogs. J Vet Intern Med 2019; 33: 89-99.

3 Internal case data on file with the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine

About ROYAL CANIN®

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet’s age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED



Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products, veterinary services, and quality snacking and food products delight millions of people and support pets all around the world. With the strategic acquisition of Kellanova, we have further enhanced our capabilities and expanded our reach in the global market. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, and now, iconic brands from Kellanova including Pringles®, Cheez-It® and Pop-Tarts®. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, and ANICURA™, span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join on Facebook, Instagram , LinkedIn and

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About the University of Veterinary Obesity Center (UTVOC):

The University of Veterinary Obesity Center (UTVOC) is managed by the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, within the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute also includes the Herbert College of Agriculture, UT AgResearch and UT Extension. Through its land-grant mission of teaching, research and outreach, the Institute touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. to Tennesseans and beyond. utia.tennessee.edu

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