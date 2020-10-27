Royal Canin USA Launches Break-Through Screening Tool: Royal Canin Hematuria Detection, Technology by Blücare, in Collaboration with Blücare Laboratories

ST. CHARLES, MO (October 27, 2020) – Royal Canin USA, a global leader in pet nutrition, announced the launch of its first screening tool in the United States, Royal Canin Hematuria Detection, technology by Blücare, a non-invasive at-home urinary screening test that detects blood in cat urine. The screening tool adds another product to Royal Canin’s non-food portfolio in collaboration with Blücare laboratories, a company specialized in early-detection tools for pets. Available nationally to pet owners exclusively through veterinarians, Hematuria Detection, technology by Blücare, helps create proactive wellness as part of veterinary practices.

The easy-to-use product comes in small pouches containing white granules designed to be spread over clean cat litter. If the granules are white or yellow after the cat urinates in the litter, the test is negative. If the granules turn blue, the test is positive as it shows the presence of blood in the urine. This can be an early sign of feline lower urinary tract diseases (FLUTDs).1 By placing the granules directly onto the litter, cat habits are not disrupted, and owners are able to observe the first warning signs that could compromise the health of their pets.

“Royal Canin is committed to putting the needs of pets at the forefront of scientific innovation by collaborating with pet professionals to develop integrated solutions beyond the nutrition category,” said Dr. Brent Mayabb, Global Chief Medical Officer for Royal Canin. “We’re pleased to introduce Hematuria Detection, technology by Blücare nationally. The latest innovation will not only support veterinarians across the United States through diagnosis and monitoring that is less stressful to cats, but will also provide a new generation of pet care solutions that allow clients to take a more proactive role in their pets’ health.”

Known for their reserved nature, cats often hide symptoms from their owners, which can lead to worsened health conditions if left untreated. Reoccurrence rates have been reported to be as high as 50 percent within a year of cats experiencing an episode of a lower urinary tract disease.2 Used as a follow-up tool for cats with a history of FLUTD, Hematuria Detection, technology by Blücare, aims to help clients become aware of their cat’s condition at an early stage and take appropriate action. Clients must be advised to immediately contact their veterinarian if the granules change color or if their cat shows any signs of illness or abnormal behavior.

"We are incredibly proud to launch our very first screening tool in the United States, the territory with the highest population of cats in the world," said Stéphane Chevigny, CEO at Blücare Lab. "We are certain that the detection of hematuria will complement the excellent work of veterinarians while encouraging cat owners to recognize the first signs of potential urinary problems. We are thrilled to have Royal Canin as a global partner, who demonstrates leadership in the management of feline urinary problems, and Blücare is pleased to contribute to Royal Canin's goal of creating a better world for pets."

Veterinarians can advise their clients to have their cat checked for hematuria regularly if he or she has a history of FLUTD and recommend a daily check for a period of at least two months following a urinary crisis. To help owners better manage the health of their companions, Royal Canin also offers a full range of urinary diets, formulated to help manage the recurrence of calcium oxalate and struvite stones, help decrease urine concentration, and support urinary health in cats.

