Understanding by-products in cat and dog food

What are by-products in cat and dog food?

The term “by-products” is used to describe an ingredient which is produced in parallel to another. The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) defines by-products as “secondary products produced in addition to the principal product.”1 These can be both plant or animal based, and range from corn meal and beet pulp to organs, fish oils, and poultry proteins can include organ meat.

When raw materials are processed the result is a primary product designed for human consumption, and secondary products usually intended for animal consumption. This delineation of raw materials is a common practice.

This doesn’t mean byproducts are unsafe or lack nutrition—they just aren’t part of the original primary products.

What is the nutritional value of by-products?

Many assume that cats and dogs will enjoy chicken breast or prime cuts of steak in the same way we do, but the ingredients that appeal the most to humans aren't always the most nutritious for pets.

By-products can provide many high-quality nutrients that are essential to maintaining the health of cats and dogs. For example, liver can provide iron, B vitamins (especially B12) and vitamin A. These nutrients support the healthy maintenance of the nervous system, skin, growth, red blood cell formation, and vision. By-products can also contain glucosamine, which can support for mobility and joints in cats and dogs.

These are not the only nutrients to be taken from by-products. Many can provide key nutrients such as protein, fat, minerals, and vitamins, which play a vital role in the continued development of organs and muscle tissue, supporting the immune system, and supplying energy.