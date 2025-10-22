Choose Health, part of our DNA
ROYAL CANIN® purpose is to stand for each cat and dog's health needs and celebrate the incredible abilities that make them unique.
Unfortunately, many pets face health challenges due to unethical pet production and extreme conformation.
We believe in collaborating with breeders, pet owners, veterinarians, institutions and other key partners to create an environment that prioritises the health and well-being of cats and dogs.
Learn more about our ambition through the voice of our CEO, Cécile Coutens.
What is Choose Health?
Since 2022, as part of our Choose Health initiative, we aim to:
Safeguard breeds: Health over hype
In a society where trends often overshadow true well-being, safeguarding our breeds is vital. The popularity of certain physical traits, such as rounder faces and shorter noses, has led to extreme conformation in some breeds - where certain physical traits are exaggerated at the expense of health. Together, let's pledge to a collective responsibility - embracing informed decisions that protect our beloved cats and dogs, while advocating for breeders who prioritise pet welfare.
Professionalise breeding: Protecting our pet's future
Responsible breeding is essential for the health and longevity of our pets. Genuine breed guardians use their expertise to nurture healthy litters, conduct health screenings, and uphold strict welfare standards. Supporting responsible breeders helps preserve breed traits while preparing future owners for their responsibilities. Together, we can ensure that health and well-being take center stage for all pets.
Promote responsible pet ownership: A lifelong commitment
Owning a pet is a lifelong journey filled with responsibilities. Ask yourself:
• Do I have the time?
• Am I ready for the commitment?
• Can I afford their care?
Understanding your lifestyle and the specific needs of different breeds will help you find the perfect companion. Be cautious with online ads; instead, seek out responsible breeders.
Visit their premises, meet the mother, and ensure your new friend is healthy and well-cared for.
You can also consider adoption from a shelter and offer an abandoned pet a second chance at life.
Join us in our fight for a brighter future for our pets.