Choose Health, part of our DNA

ROYAL CANIN® purpose is to stand for each cat and dog's health needs and celebrate the incredible abilities that make them unique.

Unfortunately, many pets face health challenges due to unethical pet production and extreme conformation.

We believe in collaborating with breeders, pet owners, veterinarians, institutions and other key partners to create an environment that prioritises the health and well-being of cats and dogs.

Learn more about our ambition through the voice of our CEO, Cécile Coutens.