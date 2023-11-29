THE ROYAL CANIN UNIQUE ABILITIES VIDEO CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL DISPUTES WILL BE RESOLVED SOLELY BY BINDING ARBITRATION AND ENTRANTS WAIVE THE ABILITY TO BRING CLAIMS IN A CLASS ACTION FORMAT. CONTEST DESCRIPTION: The Royal Canin Unique Abilities Video Contest (the “Contest”) will take place from Wednesday, November 29, 2023 to Friday, December 15, 2023. The intent of the Contest is to invite participants (each, an “Entrant”) to upload a video (the “Video”) featuring their dog for a chance to win the category of Best Trick. Each Video must also clearly reflect the entry requirements and judging criteria, as defined below. The Contest will include a round of judging to determine up to 30 winners.

By participating in the Contest, each Entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Royal Canin U.S.A., Inc. (the “Sponsor”) which shall be final and binding in all respects.

ELIGIBILITY: The Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, who are age 18 or older and the age of majority in their state of residence (19 in Alabama and Nebraska; 21 in Mississippi) at the time of entry. Void in Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, outside the U.S., and wherever else prohibited by law. Employees of Royal Canin U.S.A. (“the Sponsor”), Administrator and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family members (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) of, and/or those living in the same household of each, are not eligible to enter. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. In the event that the Contest is challenged by any regulatory authority, Sponsor reserves the right to discontinue or modify the Contest or to disqualify participants in the affected geographic areas.

CONTEST ENTRY PERIOD: The Contest Entry Period begins at 12:00:01 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 (the “Contest Period”). The Sponsor’s computer is the official timekeeping device for this Promotion.

PRIZE (1): The prize (“Prize”) consists of the opportunity for the winner’s Entry video to be featured on television during the American Kennel Club National Championship show currently scheduled to be broadcast on ABC on December 31, 2023. There is no retail value associated with the Prize.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Winner’s Entry will be featured on television during the American Kennel Club National Championship show currently scheduled to be broadcast on ABC on December 31, 2023. Winner will not be notified before Entry is aired during the American Kennel Club National Championship show.

PRIZE CONDITIONS: Winner may not substitute, assign or transfer Prize, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute Prize with one of comparable value and/or to feature Entrant’s video on another means of media, including but not limited to social media. All Prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

PRIZES/VALUE: Prize is inclusion of Entrant’s self-submitted video during a portion of the American Kennel Club National Championship Broadcast. No financial prize shall be awarded.

HOW TO ENTER: Take an original video (not to exceed 30 seconds) (the “Video”) featuring your dog performing their ‘Unique Ability’, in the following category:

Best Trick: A unique mental or physical act performed by the dog

Then, share your Video on Instagram, tagging Royal Canin (@RoyalCaninUS), using the hashtag #RoyalCaninUniqueAbilities. All Entries must be received between Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 12:00:01 AM ET and Friday, December 15, 2023 at 11:59:59 PM ET. There is a limit of one (1) Entry per person.

Each Entry must include an original Video. Entries submitted with a Video that has already been submitted will be disqualified. Once an Entry is submitted it cannot be modified by an Entrant. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, garbled, invalid, misdirected, undelivered or delayed Entries. No altered or incomplete submissions will be accepted.

The Sponsor will review all submitted Entries and reserves the right in its sole and absolute discretion to reject, disqualify and/or remove any Entry that violates these Official Rules without any notification or warning. Entries may be posted by the Sponsor on its various websites, social media sites or during the American Kennel Club National Championship Broadcast. Posting of an Entrant’s Video to Sponsor’s websites and social sites does not indicate the Entry has complied with the Official Rules or has won any prize. Sponsor does not guarantee the posting of any Entry.

Entrants are subject to all notices posted online, including but not limited to the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, which can be found at https://www.mars.com/privacy.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS & CONDITIONS: All Entries must comply with the following minimum guidelines to be eligible:

Your dog should be the primary subject of the Video. No other individuals may appear in the Video without express permission. If Video features a minor under the age of majority in his/her state of residence, you must obtain written permission from the minor’s legal guardian.

Video cannot contain content that is irrelevant to the purpose of the Contest.

Dog should not be wearing clothes or costumes; however, bandanas are permittable. Dog and any other pets featured in the Video should not have choke chains, pronged collars, shock collars or muzzles.

Dog and any other pet (“Pet”) featured in the Video should not be shown eating human food or any substances considered harmful to pets.

If a vehicle is featured in the Video, it must be parked or operated in full compliance with all applicable traffic and other laws and the following restrictions apply:

Dog and/or Pet’s head cannot be out the window of a moving vehicle. o Dog and/or Pet cannot be unrestrained in a moving vehicle.

Dog and/or Pet can be unrestrained if vehicle is not moving.

Entry must not contain or depict any harmful or dangerous activity (in Sponsor’s sole discretion) that is detrimental to the safety and well-being of the Dog and/or Pet.

Entry must not contain or depict any content where Dog and/or Pet is in discomfort, abused, fearful, injured, excessively skinny or obese, or sick. Further, Entry should not contain footage where the Dog and/or Pet is displaying aggressive behavior.

Entry must be Entrant’s original idea (modification of an original work is not an original idea). Entries must not copy or otherwise plagiarize from any source.

Video must not exceed 30 seconds in length and maximum file size is 150MB.

If Video was taken by a third party, Entrant warrants and represents that he/she has secured all rights and clearances to the Video from the videographer.

Entry must not have been submitted previously in a giveaway or promotion of any kind or previously exhibited or displayed publicly (i.e., disclosed beyond your immediate circle of friends and family) through any means. • The Entry must not contain content that is known by you to be false, inaccurate or misleading.

Any Entry deemed inappropriate or unsuitable, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, will be disqualified. Entries must not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent (including, but not limited to, nudity, or pornography), profane, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous, libelous (including words or symbols that are widely considered offensive to individuals of a certain race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic group), violent, self-mutilating (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), or illegal (e.g., underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.).

The Entry must not contain or depict material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination, including without limitation, discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age. The Entry must not contain or depict material that is threatening to any person, place, business, group, or world peace or contain words or symbols that are widely considered offensive to individuals of a certain race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic group.

The Entry must not contain any content that infringes or may infringe third party rights, including, without limitation, any copyright, name, trademark, logo, trade dress, or other personal or proprietary right of any person living or deceased (including but not limited to rights of privacy or publicity or portrayal in a false light) or entity or make reference to any commercial/corporate advertising (including but not limited to corporate logos, brand names, charities, slogans, political, or religious statements), or be otherwise objectionable. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, publicly displayed and publicly accessible Sponsor content, materials, or products are permitted to be displayed in Entries submitted for this Contest.

Videos must not include music protected by a copyright (but including music that you own or have the rights to use is permitted).

The Entry must not include any representation of celebrities, athletes, musicians, or any other third-party (public or private), include any anti-social, political or religious groups, any commercial solicitation or promotional materials or name, address, phone number, or URL address. Entries must not contain advertisements, personal solicitations or commercial solicitations.

All submitted Entries must be in keeping with Sponsor's image as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion, or entry will be disqualified from the Contest. The Entry must not disparage persons or organizations associated with Sponsor.

Entries must not depict reference any of Sponsor’s competitors or competitor’s products.

LICENSE/USE OF POSTS: By posting on entry on Instagram along with the Contest hashtags, and to the extent allowed by law, Entrant hereby grants Royal Canin, USA, and its respective parent, agents, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees/sublicensees, successors and assigns, and such other persons as Royal Canin, USA, Inc. or its agents may designate from time to time (hereinafter collectively referred to as “Company”) the exclusive the exclusive right to use and publish any photo(s), video motion picture(s), and or audio recording(s) (hereinafter collectively referred to as the “Materials”) submitted as the Entry listed above, for all advertising, marketing, merchandising, broadcast, training or other commercial or promotional purposes. Entrant acknowledges that such depictions in the Materials may be duplicated and distributed in any and all manner and media throughout the world in perpetuity whether or not known or hereafter devised, and that subject shall have no right to any present or future compensation, payment, or royalties for such use.

Entrant grants Company a perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free, non-exclusive, sub licensable, unconditional and transferable license to edit, modify, cut, rearrange, add to, delete from, reproduce, encode, store, modify, copy, transmit, publish, post, broadcast, display, adapt, exhibit and/or otherwise use or reuse your entry, name, or Instagram post, and biographical material including, but not limited to, all materials submitted in connection with the Contest in any and all media, throughout the world, and in any manner, for trade, advertising, promotional, commercial, or any other purposes without further review, notice, approval, consideration, or compensation to entrant or any third party.

Entrant understands and agrees that Company shall have the unlimited right to copyright, vary, change, alter, modify, add to and/or delete from the depiction in the Materials and to rearrange and/or transpose the depiction, and to use a portion or portions of the depiction or character in conjunction with any other literary, dramatic or other material of any kind. Entrant hereby waives (1) any and all right to approve any Materials and/or any other content or copy used therewith; and (2) any and all claims arising out of blurring, distortion, optical illusion or any other alteration or change. Entrant releases and discharges Company from any liability related to the foregoing. Entrant understands and grants the Sponsor on behalf of himself/herself, his her heirs, successors, assigns and all other persons whose name, image or likeness is used within the video (including minor children) an irrevocable, perpetual, non-exclusive worldwide license to use his/her Entry, Video, Dog’s name, hometown and likeness on the Sponsor’s various websites and social media sites and in advertising and/or promotional activities worldwide without compensation, permission or notification. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole and absolute discretion to alter, change or modify any Entry and/or Video.

By submitting an Entry, Entrant warrants and represents that: (a) Entry and Video do not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other legal or moral rights of any person or entity; (b) Entrant owns all legal rights to the Video, including without limitation, copyrights, and has received prior written permission from a third party if any Video was videoed by someone other than the Entrant him/herself; (c) Entrant is owner of the Dog or living in the same household as the owner of the Dog depicted in the Video; and (d) Entrant will indemnify and hold harmless the Sponsor, Administrator and related entities, agents and assigns from any claims and damages (including reasonable attorneys' fees) arising from or relating to the breach or alleged breach of your representations and warranties herein, the Entry, the Video or Entrant’s conduct in creating the Entry and Video, the acceptance or use of any prize or otherwise in connection with this Contest.

JUDGING & WINNER DETERMINATION: All eligible Entries received during the Contest Period will be judged by the One entry category and judged by a panel appointed by the Sponsor, who shall use the criteria (“Judging Criteria”) set forth below:

A. Reflection of Theme (40%)

B. Technical Excellence (20%)

C. Visual Impact (20%) D. Quality of Video (20%)

All dogs submitted must be one of the 200 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club and follow American Kennel Club Breed standards. The full list of American Kennel Club recognized breeds is available at https://www.akc.org/dog-breeds/.

In the event of a tie, the tied Entry with the highest score in Criterion A, Reflection of Theme, will be deemed the Winner. If additional tie breakers are needed, the tie-breaking mechanism above will be used; however, instead of the highest score in Criterion A determining the potential Finalist from among the tied entries, the highest scores in each of Criteria B through D, in sequence (to the extent needed) will determine the potential Finalist. In the event additional tiebreakers are needed, all tied Entries will be judged by a separate panel of judges using the Judging Criteria.

GENERAL: Although subsequent attempts to enter may be received, only the first complete entry received from a particular entrant will be eligible; subsequent attempts by the same person to enter, including entries submitted with an alternate email address, will be disqualified.

No confidential relationship is established by any Entrant and the Sponsor as a result of participating in the Contest. None of the information submitted by the Entrant will be treated as trade secrets, confidential information or as protected data. Participating entrants agree to these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and the Administrator, and release the Sponsor, the Administrator, and their affiliated companies, and all other businesses involved in this Contest, as well as the employees, officers, directors and agents of each (the “Released Parties”), from all claims and liability relating to their participation in the Contest, and the acceptance and use/misuse of the prizes offered.

Participating entrants assume all liability for and Released Parties shall be held harmless against any liability for any injury, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including personal injury or death, or injury to property caused or claimed to be caused in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by participation in this Contest, acceptance, possession, or use/misuse of the prizes, or any claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy, or merchandise delivery. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the Contest or in the announcement of the prize.

In the event of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, submission will be deemed submitted by the "Authorized Account Holder" of the email address submitted by the Entrant. Authorized Account Holder means the natural person to whom the email address is registered. Any entrant or potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder to Sponsor’s satisfaction. Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered, or mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated devices are void. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (i) lost, late, misdirected, damaged or illegible entries; or (ii) error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of submission materials, or for technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive submission information by

Sponsor on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site or any combination thereof; or (iii) any injury or damage to entrant's, or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in the Contest. By participating in the Contest, you (i) agree to be bound by these Official Rules, including all eligibility requirements, and (ii) agree to be bound by the decisions of Sponsor and the Administrator, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Contest. Failure to comply with these Official Rules may result in disqualification from the Contest.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Contest, or any part of it, if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Contest, as determined by Sponsor. If, for any reason, the Contest cannot be run as planned, Sponsor may disqualify any suspect entries, votes or individuals from the Contest and any promotion it sponsors and (a) suspend the Contest and modify the Contest to address the impairment, then resume the Contest in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules.

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE IF THIS CONTEST CANNOT BE ADMINISTERED OR CONDUCTED OR ANY PRIZE CANNOT BE AWARDED DUE TO CANCELLATIONS, DELAYS, OR INTERRUPTIONS RESULTING OR ARISING FROM ACTS OF GOD, WAR, OR TERRORISM, CIVIL UNREST, STRIKES, SUPPLY SHORTAGES, NATURAL DISASTERS, WEATHER, EPIDEMICS, COMPLIANCE WITH ANY LAW OR ORDER OF A GOVERNMENTAL AUTHORITY, OR ANY OTHER SIMILAR ACT, EVENT, OR OCCURRENCE BEYOND THE REASONABLE CONTROL OF THE SPONSOR. BY PARTICIPATING IN THIS CONTEST, PARTICIPANT AGREES THAT THE RELEASED PARTIES WILL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY INJURIES, DAMAGES, OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES TO PERSONS, INCLUDING DEATH, OR TO PROPERTY ARISING OUT OF ACCESS TO AND USE OF ANY WEBSITE ASSOCIATED WITH THIS CONTEST OR THE DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM SUCH SITE, AS APPLICABLE. FURTHER, SPONSOR SHALL NOT BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY CANCELLATIONS, DELAYS, DIVERSIONS, CHANGES IN SERVICE OR ACCOMMODATIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS, OR FOR ANY ACTS OR OMISSIONS BY ANY THIRD PARTIES BEYOND ITS REASONABLE CONTROL, OR FOR ANY RESULTING INJURIES, INCLUDING MONEY DAMAGES, COSTS AND EXPENSES, PROPERTY DAMAGES, PERSONAL INJURIES OR DEATH RESULTING THEREFROM.

In the event any participant engages or has engaged in behavior that (as determined by Sponsor in Sponsor's sole discretion) is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that tends to annoy, abuse, threaten, disparage or harass any other person, company or organization, including the Sponsor, or is otherwise inappropriate, the Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify the Entrant, or winner and void any Entries of said person.

LEGAL WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL, WHETHER OR NOT AN ENTRANT, TO DAMAGE, DESTROY, TAMPER OR VANDALIZE THIS WEB SITE OR INTERFERE WITH THE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST, IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND DILIGENTLY PURSUE ALL REMEDIES AGAINST ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

GOVERNING LAW AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules or the rights and obligations of entrants, Sponsor or the Released Parties in connection with the Contest will be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of the State of Missouri, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other laws.

BY ENTERING THE CONTEST, ENTRANT AGREES THAT TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW: (A) ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THE CONTEST, OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION; (B) ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL THIRD-PARTY, OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED (IF ANY) NOT TO EXCEED TEN DOLLARS ($10.00), BUT IN NO EVENT WILL ATTORNEYS’ FEES BE AWARDED OR RECOVERABLE; (C) UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY ENTRANT BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN ANY AWARD FOR, AND ENTRANT HEREBY KNOWINGLY AND EXPRESSLY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO SEEK, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR SPECIAL DAMAGES, LOST PROFITS AND/OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES, OTHER THAN ACTUAL OUT OF POCKET EXPENSES NOT TO EXCEED TEN DOLLARS ($10.00), AND/OR ANY RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED; AND (D) ENTRANTS’ REMEDIES ARE LIMITED TO A CLAIM FOR MONEY DAMAGES (IF ANY) AND ENTRANT IRREVOCABLY WAIVES ANY RIGHT TO SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR EQUITABLE RELIEF. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

DISPUTES: The parties hereto each agree to finally settle all disputes only through arbitration; provided, however, the Released Parties shall be entitled to seek injunctive or equitable relief in the state and federal courts in St. Charles County, Missouri and any other court with jurisdiction over the parties. In arbitration, there is no judge or jury and review is limited. The arbitrator’s decision and award is final and binding, with limited exceptions, and judgment on the award may be entered in any court with jurisdiction. The parties agree that, except as set forth above, any claim, suit, action or proceeding arising out of or relating to this Contest shall be resolved solely by binding arbitration before a sole arbitrator under the streamlined Arbitration Rules Procedures of JAMS Inc. (“JAMS”) or any successor to JAMS. In the event JAMS is unwilling or unable to set a hearing date within fourteen (14) days of the filing of a “Demand for Arbitration”, then either party can elect to have the arbitration administered by the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) or any other mutually agreeable arbitration administration service. If an in-person hearing is required, then it will take place in St. Charles County, Missouri. The federal or state law that applies to these Official Rules will also apply during the arbitration. Disputes will be arbitrated only on an individual basis and will not be consolidated with any other proceedings that involve any claims or controversy of another party, including any class actions; provided, however, if for any reason any court or arbitrator holds that this restriction is unconscionable or unenforceable, then the agreement to arbitrate doesn’t apply and the dispute must be brought in a court of competent jurisdiction in St. Charles County, Missouri. Sponsor agrees to pay the administrative and arbitrator’s fees in order to conduct the arbitration (but specifically excluding any travel or other costs of entrant to attend the arbitration hearing). Either party may, notwithstanding this provision, bring qualifying claims in small claims court.

PRIVACY: As a condition of entering and/or voting in the Contest, each entrant and voter gives consent for Sponsor to obtain and deliver his or her name, address and other information to third parties, including Administrator, for the purpose of administering this Contest and to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules, including, without limitation, the storing of your personal information for purposes of complying with state record retention requirements. Any information entrant or voter provides to Sponsor may be used to communicate with entrant in relation to this Contest or on a Contest winner’s list. Personal information collected from entrants are subject to the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, which can be found at https://www.mars.com/privacy.

OFFICIAL RULES REQUEST: To request a copy of the Official Rules, see https://www.mars.com/privacy.

SPONSOR: Royal Canin U.S.A, Inc., 500 Fountain Lakes Boulevard, Suite 100, Saint Charles, MO 63301.

All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners in the United States and abroad. All rights reserved.