Balinese cats are very intelligent, lively and entertaining. They can be very demanding and become totally involved in their owner's life. These cats do not like to be ignored and always have to be the center of attention.

Balinese cats have a strong personality and are usually very vocal with loud voices. Balinese are typically active and playful, even as adults; they are high-energy cats who are always on the go.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)