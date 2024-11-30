Don Sphynx are active, extremely friendly, highly intelligent and very loving, loyal and dedicated to their owners. The Don Sphynx are good-natured, gentle, and easy to groom and handle. They have a well-balanced personality, show a lively interest in their surroundings, and enjoy making up and playing games.

The Don Sphynx breed has four different coat types in a variety of colors. These types are known as the Rubber Bald, Flock, Velour and Brush. The Don Sphynx carries a dominant hair loss gene that causes their birth coat to fall out if they have one. All but the Brush variety of coat are known to lose their hair, either at birth or as they grow.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)