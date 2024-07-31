Khao Manee cats are outgoing, extremely friendly and sociable. They are active, curious and communicative, and known to be somewhat vocal at times.

Khao Manee cats are known to greet anyone who enters the house and will happily share their affection between all of the family. Their playful nature means they will happily involve themselves in games with children in the home.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)