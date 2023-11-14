Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Korat

Energetic, intelligent, affectionate and exclusive, Korats accept other cats, but have a dominant nature and will ensure they are in charge.

About the Korat

Korats have extraordinary senses of hearing, sight and scent, but are gentle cats, moving softly and disliking loud or harsh noises.

They form strong bonds with their owners and love to cuddle, settling in as close as possible. Korats are active cats that love to play, but they are very gentle when they are playing with children. This breed is calm and very quiet; their voice is soft and melodious.

Breed Specifics

Country: Thailand
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-20 years
Energetic / Intelligent / Affectionate / Sensitive / Calm / Quiet

Key facts

Needs little grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Shouldn’t be left alone
