Neva Masquerade

The Neva Masquerade is a lively, intelligent cat that enjoys playing and is also very affectionate.
Neva Masquerade adult in black and white

About the Neva Masquerade

Neva Masquerades get on well with other cats, dogs and children. Despite their size, they are quite agile and like to jump high.

These cats need the attention of their owners, but don't like to be cuddled and stroked by unknown people.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed Specifics

Country: Russia
Coat: Long
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 11-15 years
Lively / Intelligent / Affectionate / Quiet / Sociable / Energetic

Key facts

Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Requires a lot of attention

