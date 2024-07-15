Norwegian Forest Cat
About the Norwegian Forest Cat
This is a hardy, robust and athletic cat and, despite their size, they are incredibly gentle cats. The Norwegian Forest Cat is also one of the few cat breeds that enjoys water.
The Norwegian Forest Cat has an even temperament, is self-assured, friendly and easy-going. They are laid-back, calm cats, but can be very playful too. Cat owners describe them as loving and affectionate. Their very sociable character and patience make them a great pet for children.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed Specifics
Coat: Medium
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 14-16 years
Calm / Playful / Active
Key facts
Good with children
A cat tree is essential
Origin of the breed
It is likely that the ancestors of these cats were Southern European short-haired cats that migrated to Norway in prehistoric times. They developed through natural selection, as only those cats which were able to adapt to the harsh Norwegian winters would have survived. It is claimed that the ancestors of this cat were the household pets of the Norwegian Vikings, who took their cats with them on their ships. They are believed to have gravitated toward farms where they were prized for their ability to control the rodent population.
Like & share this page