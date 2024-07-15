This is a hardy, robust and athletic cat and, despite their size, they are incredibly gentle cats. The Norwegian Forest Cat is also one of the few cat breeds that enjoys water.

The Norwegian Forest Cat has an even temperament, is self-assured, friendly and easy-going. They are laid-back, calm cats, but can be very playful too. Cat owners describe them as loving and affectionate. Their very sociable character and patience make them a great pet for children.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)