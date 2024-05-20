Seychellois
About the Seychellois
Seychellois are very intelligent, lively and entertaining; they are also loyal and loving. These cats remain playful and active throughout their life. Seychellois do not like to be ignored and always have to be the center of attention.
Seychellois enjoy being with people and have a great need for human companionship. They often bond strongly with a single person.
Breed Specifics
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Intelligent / Lively / Vocal / Sociable / Friendly
Key facts
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Requires a lot of attention
