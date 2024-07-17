The exact origins of the Siamese are not known, but there are a number of legends and stories about them. Once known as the Royal Cat of Siam, these cats were already recorded in manuscripts of the 14th century. In the 19th century, the German naturalist, Pallas, also described white cats with dark extremities that he had seen in central Asia.

Siamese were exported to England and were first seen there at London's Crystal Palace show, in 1871. They were totally unlike any other breed that had been seen at that time and got a mixed reception. The first standard was established in the U.K. in 1892.