About the Siamese
Siamese cats are loving, loyal, intuitive, demanding and sociable. They thrive on attention. Siamese are very intelligent and playful cats who are able to entertain themselves for hours.
These cats have their favorite toys and never tire of playing throughout their lives. They love warm places and will find the most comfortable, warm spot in their home to settle for a nap.
Breed Specifics
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-20 years
Loving / Loyal / Playful / Vocal / Intelligent / Active
Key facts
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Happiest in pairs
Origins of the breed
The exact origins of the Siamese are not known, but there are a number of legends and stories about them. Once known as the Royal Cat of Siam, these cats were already recorded in manuscripts of the 14th century. In the 19th century, the German naturalist, Pallas, also described white cats with dark extremities that he had seen in central Asia.
Siamese were exported to England and were first seen there at London's Crystal Palace show, in 1871. They were totally unlike any other breed that had been seen at that time and got a mixed reception. The first standard was established in the U.K. in 1892.
A Siamese's life story
Find out how to care for the Siamese in each stage of its life.
Siamese kitten
These lively kittens are very sociable and unsuited to life on their own. If they will often be in the home without their owners, it's recommended to adopt a second cat.
Siamese adult
Siamese cats are well known for their classic appearance and loud personalities. They are one of the loudest breeds and will frequently communicate with their owners vocally.
Siamese health and aging
Behavior
Siamese cats make wonderful pets for people who spend a lot of time at home. As kittens they quickly form strong bonds with their owners and thrive on as much attention as they can get. This can make them a relatively demanding breed who need owners who are willing to put a lot of time into their care.
Their sociable personalities don't end with human contacts, however, as they are also known to be incredibly patient other family pets. They are natural fetchers and kittens will happily learn to retrieve toys as long as someone is there to throw them.
Grooming and living requirements
Their short, sleek coat, with its distinctive sheen, requires little grooming as the Siamese cat is able to look after their coat themselves. Occasional brushing will be enough to keep their coat healthy and free of loose hairs.
Although Siamese cats become very comfortable in their home environment, they are energetic cats who will benefit from access to the outdoors. After the appropriate vaccinations, Siamese cats should be allowed outside to explore their surroundings.
