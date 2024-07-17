Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Siberian

Despite their size, Siberian cats are quite agile and like to jump to high places.
About the Siberian

The Siberian is a lively, intelligent, affectionate cat that is incredibly playful and likes to participate in family activities. They get along well with other cats, dogs and children and need plenty of attention from their family.

These cats can be untrusting of unknown people and don't like to be stroked or handled by strangers. As a sociable breed, Siberians are not suited to being the only cat in a household.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed Specifics

Country: Russia
Coat: Long
Size category: Medium
Lively / Intelligent / Playful / Affectionate

Key facts

Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Needs a lot of grooming
Happiest in pairs

