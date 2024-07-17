The Siberian is a lively, intelligent, affectionate cat that is incredibly playful and likes to participate in family activities. They get along well with other cats, dogs and children and need plenty of attention from their family.

These cats can be untrusting of unknown people and don't like to be stroked or handled by strangers. As a sociable breed, Siberians are not suited to being the only cat in a household.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)