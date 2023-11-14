Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Singapura

8 lbs at their largest, the Singapura is the smallest recognized breed of cat.
Singapura adult in black and white

About the Singapura

The Singapura is a curious, extroverted, playful but non-destructive little cat, that insists on helping you with everything you do.

They are very intelligent and interactive with people and remain so even into old age. Lively and active, the Singapura is a gentle, playful cat with a soft, gentle voice. It also gets on well with other cats.

Breed Specifics

Country: Singapore
Coat: Short
Size category: Small
Confident / Playful / Intelligent / Friendly / Sociable

Key facts

Needs moderate grooming
Best suited to indoor life
Requires a lot of attention
