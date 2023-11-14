Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Sokoke

The Sokoke is believed to be one of the rarest domestic cat breeds in the world.

About the Sokoke

Sokokes are active and intelligent cats who are also affectionate but not too demanding of their owners. This breed is incredibly family oriented and enjoy playing, exploring or just relaxing by their owner's side.

This breed has a distinctive coat pattern, which is that of a blotched tabby, but since they have agouti hairs in the solid parts, it presents a very special appearance.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed Specifics

Country: Kenya
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Intelligent / Active / Affectionate / Playful

Key facts

Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Low maintenance
