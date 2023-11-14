Sokoke
About the Sokoke
Sokokes are active and intelligent cats who are also affectionate but not too demanding of their owners. This breed is incredibly family oriented and enjoy playing, exploring or just relaxing by their owner's side.
This breed has a distinctive coat pattern, which is that of a blotched tabby, but since they have agouti hairs in the solid parts, it presents a very special appearance.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed Specifics
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Intelligent / Active / Affectionate / Playful
Key facts
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Low maintenance
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Like & share this page