Sphynx

Despite being almost entirely hairless, the Sphynx cat still needs plenty of grooming.
About the Sphynx

The term 'velcro lap cat' has been used to describe the Sphynx's desire to be on their owner at all times. The Sphynx is sweet-tempered, lively, intelligent, and above all, happy to be handled.

Sphynx love to greet every new person visiting the home, and will get along well with dogs and other pets. Sphynx are highly active and will entertain themselves for hours, many even fetching toys. These cats are loyal and dedicated to their owners.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed Specifics

Country:
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-20 years
Affectionate / Even-tempered / Lively / Intelligent / Sociable / Quiet

Key facts

Needs a lot of grooming
Patient with children and other animals
Best suited to indoor life

