The term 'velcro lap cat' has been used to describe the Sphynx's desire to be on their owner at all times. The Sphynx is sweet-tempered, lively, intelligent, and above all, happy to be handled.

Sphynx love to greet every new person visiting the home, and will get along well with dogs and other pets. Sphynx are highly active and will entertain themselves for hours, many even fetching toys. These cats are loyal and dedicated to their owners.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)