Throughout each stage of your cat's life, it needs different care to support its well-being—whether that's the growth stage during their life as a kitten or supporting their health as a senior cat. But when does your cat become senior, and what changes might you notice?



Your cat's age in human years



Just as with humans, the aging process is an individual experience and different cats will show signs of aging at different times. However, in general your cat's body will start to show the first signs of aging cat a cellular level at seven years old—but you may not see outward signs until your cat is older. When you cat is considered a “senior” at age 11, the cells in their body are slowing down and their bodily functions are less effective, including their digestive tract and immune system.



The veterinary classification of your cat's age is:



At seven to 10 years, your cat is mature

At 11, it's considered senior

From 15 years upward, it is classified as geriatric

To understand this in terms of human years, a 10-year-old cat would be the equivalent of a 56-year-old human. It's not uncommon for cats to live up to 20 years—that's the same as a 96-year-old human.



The signs of aging in your cat



Although each individual cat will display signs of aging differently, there are some common aging processes which happen to every cat. Their smell and taste become less acute, which has an impact on their appetite. This can also be affected by dental issues, such as the teeth showing wear, gum disease, or tooth loss. Some dental problems can lead to weight loss.



Their joints are less flexible, especially if affected by osteoarthritis, which can result in severe pain and mobility issues. This inflexibility also affects their ability to groom themselves properly, which in turn has an impact on their coat and skin. The coat itself may become whiter and you might see decline in its quality as the sebaceous glands—which produce nourishing oils for the skin—are less productive. The natural ability to produce an immune response tends to decrease with age, exposing the cat to more risks of infection and disease. Several metabolic processes like digestion are also altered as the ability to process fats and proteins decreases as the cat grows older.



Senior cats may exhibit altered behaviors including a lack of interaction or making noises at unsociable times. They may sleep more, but less deeply, which can interrupt their routine and cause behavioral issues.