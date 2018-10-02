At what age will my kitten have their first booster injections?

Some of the core vaccines can be given as early as 6-8 weeks. Others are given later.

Vaccines that cats require or may require include:

Feline herpesvirus

Feline calicivirus

Feline panleukopenia virus

Rabies

Feline leukemia virus

Your vet will help decide which vaccines are right for your cat.

Can my kitten go outside before they've had their first booster?

Kittens are only considered to be vaccinated or protected after they’ve had all their vaccines. After their last round of kitten vaccines, they will be able to defend themselves more easily against infectious diseases.

Kittens that have not had all their vaccines should only be outside in places where the risk of infection is very low, such as your own yard, and should be supervised.

If you plan for your kitten to be an indoor cat, you may have to be aware of bringing your cat to a boarding facility, for example, before all of the vaccines are given.

What other booster injections will my kitten have?

Your vet will recommend and put in place an appropriate vaccination schedule for your cat's individual needs. Boosters are given approximately every three years for most vaccines, but your cat’s individual vaccination plan could depend on the laws in your state.

Will my cat get the same boosters every year?

Not necessarily. The immunity against different diseases and viruses last for different lengths of time. This means that your cat won't have the same booster injections every year.

This will be based on the following:

The type of vaccine used

The age of your cat

Any risks of local epidemics

Any changes in the current law

Your vet will know which boosters they will require and will explain to you which diseases they are vaccinating against at each appointment.

Will my vet let me know when the booster injections are due?

Your vet should send out reminders to make sure you schedule your kitten for their booster injections. However, it is a good idea to make a note of the date in your calendar too, just in case the reminder is missed.

If you have any questions about your cat's first vaccinations or their booster injections, it's important that you contact your vet.