Key nutrients for kittens
We select ingredients according to their nutritional profile, quality, and sustainability. Those ingredients are a means for ensuring kittens get the necessary nutrients for healthy growth and development. Like a complex puzzle, a complete and nutritionally balanced diet offers the precise combination of the nutrients that a kitten needs for healthy development..
Your kitten's diet must support its growth
As kittens are going through an intense period of growth, they need higher proportions of protein in their diet. Proteins are important for building muscle, bone, and other tissues, and an unbalanced diet can cause serious problems such as bone and joint issues.
Your kitten's rapid growth also puts a strain on their delicate digestive system. So, as well as having the right nutritional balance, their food needs to be very easy to digest too.
The developmental needs of kittens
- Quality proteins to aid growth
- Supports immature immune system
- Easily digestible
- Tailored to mouth size and dental structure
- Aids cognitive, skeletal and cell growth
- Immune and cognitive function
- Cell function and repair
- Reducing inflammation
- Fat metabolism
- Blood clotting
- Brain and liver function
The diet you feed your pet during kittenhood will influence their heath and eating habits for the rest of their life. So ensuring they maintain a healthy, balanced diet during this stage is vital. A nutritionally complete and balanced diet tailored to their specific needs plays a vital part in that. For further advice and information on choosing an appropriate diet for your pet, speak to your vet or search for a vet here.
ROYAL CANIN® kitten nutrition supports growth and development by providing all the nutrients essential to a kitten's needs in the first year of life.
Feeding your kitten a nutritionally complete diet that is tailored to their specific needs is vital for supporting healthy development and laying the foundation for a healthy future.